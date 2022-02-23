Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Lattice Semiconductor Co. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lattice Semiconductor in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $59.34 on Monday. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $39.08 and a 12-month high of $85.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 88.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.39.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 18.61%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Lattice Semiconductor announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.53, for a total transaction of $3,876,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 4,253 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Saturday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $315,785.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,833 shares of company stock worth $13,966,281 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.4% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 6,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

