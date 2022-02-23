Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Repligen Co. Raised by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Repligen in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 17th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.63. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Repligen’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.12 EPS.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $186.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.27 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.63.

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $181.46 on Monday. Repligen has a 52-week low of $162.29 and a 52-week high of $327.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.41 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $213.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.27.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Repligen by 1,982.9% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,310,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $378,754,000 after buying an additional 1,247,690 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Repligen during the 4th quarter worth about $218,643,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Repligen by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,755,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $350,362,000 after acquiring an additional 435,972 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Repligen by 2,372.1% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 318,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,110,000 after acquiring an additional 305,838 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,736,000 after buying an additional 291,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.