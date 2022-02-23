Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Lowered by Analyst

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Cisco Systems in a research note issued on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter now expects that the network equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.87. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cisco Systems’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.60%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.89.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $56.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $237.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems has a 1-year low of $44.15 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.34.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 954,564 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,592,000 after buying an additional 88,135 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 221,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,740,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Harrell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the second quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,329 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 35.7% in the second quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,185 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 6,624 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $27,303.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.86%.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

