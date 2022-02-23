Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Choice Hotels International in a report released on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.23. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Choice Hotels International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.68 EPS.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CHH. Loop Capital cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.00.

Shares of NYSE CHH opened at $143.29 on Monday. Choice Hotels International has a 52-week low of $100.25 and a 52-week high of $157.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $147.77 and a 200-day moving average of $138.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 160.24%. The firm had revenue of $284.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Choice Hotels International’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 280.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider David A. Pepper sold 21,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total value of $3,185,715.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This is a positive change from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is presently 18.45%.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.