Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Cisco Systems, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Cisco Systems in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair analyst J. Ader now forecasts that the network equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.85. William Blair also issued estimates for Cisco Systems’ FY2024 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.89.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $56.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $44.15 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.34. The stock has a market cap of $237.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 22.94%. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.86%.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $27,303.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,125,154 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,794,751,000 after buying an additional 5,730,165 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,121,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,068,609,000 after buying an additional 5,079,220 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,136,734 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,623,101,000 after buying an additional 1,380,066 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,173,669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,496,355,000 after buying an additional 183,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,268,847 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,185,537,000 after buying an additional 2,336,314 shares during the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

