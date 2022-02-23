Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DGX. KeyCorp raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.58.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $130.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.05. Quest Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $113.36 and a 52-week high of $174.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1,077.8% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 287 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

