QUIZ (LON:QUIZ) Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of QUIZ plc (LON:QUIZ) were down 3.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 12.28 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 12.84 ($0.17). Approximately 37,853 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 146,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.25 ($0.18).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of £16.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 14.55.
About QUIZ (LON:QUIZ)
