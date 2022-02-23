Qurate Retail (QRTEA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 25th. Analysts expect Qurate Retail to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of QRTEA opened at $6.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.02. Qurate Retail has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $14.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.87.
A number of research firms have recently commented on QRTEA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Qurate Retail from $10.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.
About Qurate Retail
Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.
