Qurate Retail (QRTEA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 25th. Analysts expect Qurate Retail to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of QRTEA opened at $6.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.02. Qurate Retail has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $14.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.87.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QRTEA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Qurate Retail from $10.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Qurate Retail in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Qurate Retail by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 8,255 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Qurate Retail in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Qurate Retail by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 472,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after buying an additional 11,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Qurate Retail in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

