RA International Group (LON:RAI) Trading Down 3.9%

RA International Group PLC (LON:RAI)’s stock price dropped 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 24.27 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 24.50 ($0.33). Approximately 712,154 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 164% from the average daily volume of 269,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.50 ($0.35).
The firm has a market capitalization of £42.69 million and a P/E ratio of 22.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 43.57 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 50.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06.
RA International Group Company Profile (LON:RAI)
