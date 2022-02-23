RA International Group (LON:RAI) Trading Down 3.9%

RA International Group PLC (LON:RAI)’s stock price dropped 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 24.27 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 24.50 ($0.33). Approximately 712,154 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 164% from the average daily volume of 269,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.50 ($0.35).

The firm has a market capitalization of £42.69 million and a P/E ratio of 22.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 43.57 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 50.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06.

RA International Group PLC provides site services in demanding and remote areas in Africa and the Middle East. The company constructs paved roads, gravel roads, temporary bridges, helipads/runway construction, and drainage systems ; brick and mortar, prefabricated, tented, hard wall, soft wall, single-story, multi-story, and containerized units; accommodation camps, workshops, warehouses, embassies, and offices; and power generation projects, water and waste management plants, and landfills, as well as offers road rehabilitation and horizontal engineering.

