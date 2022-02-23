Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Announces Earnings Results

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $777.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Rackspace Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Rackspace Technology stock traded down $1.84 on Wednesday, hitting $9.01. 211,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 826,058. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72. Rackspace Technology has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

RXT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Rackspace Technology from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.91.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RXT. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 867,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,682,000 after buying an additional 326,258 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 177.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 371,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after buying an additional 237,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

About Rackspace Technology (Get Rating)

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.