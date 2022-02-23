Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Range Resources in a report released on Monday, February 21st. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $1.64 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.74. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.99 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 22.48% and a positive return on equity of 17.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Range Resources from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Benchmark began coverage on Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. TD Securities raised Range Resources from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.50 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Range Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Range Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $19.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.68. Range Resources has a fifty-two week low of $8.47 and a fifty-two week high of $26.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas exploration company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

