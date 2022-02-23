Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Announces Earnings Results

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 161.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:RRC traded up $2.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.24. The company had a trading volume of 190,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,162,637. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.68. Range Resources has a fifty-two week low of $8.47 and a fifty-two week high of $26.48.

Range Resources declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas exploration company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Range Resources by 87.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,754,998 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,414,000 after acquiring an additional 818,687 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,545 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Range Resources by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 339,107 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after buying an additional 8,071 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Range Resources by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 240,586 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after buying an additional 22,159 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Range Resources by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 238,644 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after buying an additional 18,637 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RRC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Range Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

