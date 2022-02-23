Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) to Buyback $500.00 million in Outstanding Stock

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas exploration company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RRC shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Range Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities raised Range Resources from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Range Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Range Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

NYSE RRC traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.98. The stock had a trading volume of 5,231,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,162,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.68. Range Resources has a one year low of $8.47 and a one year high of $26.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.22.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.99 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 22.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 161.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Range Resources will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

