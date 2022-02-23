Realty Income (NYSE:O) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Realty Income (NYSE:O) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $685.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.52 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business’s revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Realty Income updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.840-$3.970 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.84 to $3.97 EPS.

Shares of NYSE O traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,502,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,513,867. Realty Income has a twelve month low of $58.27 and a twelve month high of $74.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a PE ratio of 52.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently declared a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.2465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 234.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Realty Income by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 138,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,525,000 after buying an additional 47,931 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 343.8% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 22,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank cut Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

