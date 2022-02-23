Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.97

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.97 and traded as high as $17.59. Reckitt Benckiser Group shares last traded at $17.35, with a volume of 640,800 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RBGLY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($88.40) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,600 ($103.36) to GBX 7,800 ($106.08) in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Reckitt Benckiser Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5,580.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.29.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of health, hygiene and home products. It operates through the following segments: Health, Hygiene, and Nutrition segment. The company was founded in 1819 and is headquartered in Slough, the United Kingdom.

