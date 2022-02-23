Red Spruce Capital LLC Purchases 606 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Universal Display by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Universal Display by 351.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OLED traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.57. 18,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,162. Universal Display Co. has a one year low of $134.82 and a one year high of $246.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.57.

Several analysts have weighed in on OLED shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $248.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $258.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $285.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.33.

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

