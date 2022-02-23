Red Spruce Capital LLC Sells 6,736 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Red Spruce Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,736 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.9% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Red Spruce Capital LLC owned 0.23% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 218,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 934,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,250,000 after purchasing an additional 67,803 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,053,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,498,000 after purchasing an additional 121,271 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $4,487,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $261,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.21. The company had a trading volume of 472 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,327. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.55. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.21 and a 1-year high of $21.84.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

