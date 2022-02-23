Red White & Bloom Brands (OTCMKTS:RWBYF) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Shares of Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWBYF) were down 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.38. Approximately 342,159 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 238,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.53.

About Red White & Bloom Brands (OTCMKTS:RWBYF)

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc engages in the cultivation and retail of cannabis products primarily in Michigan, Illinois, Massachusetts, California, and Florida. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

