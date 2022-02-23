Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Gap Up to $602.89

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $602.89, but opened at $632.00. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $608.16, with a volume of 6,441 shares changing hands.
Several brokerages recently commented on REGN. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $726.11.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $620.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $624.67. The stock has a market cap of $65.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18.
In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $637.53, for a total value of $63,753.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,122 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $666.27, for a total transaction of $4,745,174.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,347 shares of company stock valued at $9,454,589 in the last quarter. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REGN. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 34,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,779,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 484,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $293,172,000 after acquiring an additional 25,958 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,304,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,835,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 32.3% during the second quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 2,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN)
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.
