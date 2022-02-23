Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Gap Up to $602.89

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $602.89, but opened at $632.00. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $608.16, with a volume of 6,441 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on REGN. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $726.11.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $620.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $624.67. The stock has a market cap of $65.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.83 by $3.89. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The company’s revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.72 EPS. Analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 67.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $637.53, for a total value of $63,753.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,122 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $666.27, for a total transaction of $4,745,174.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,347 shares of company stock valued at $9,454,589 in the last quarter. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REGN. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 34,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,779,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 484,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $293,172,000 after acquiring an additional 25,958 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,304,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,835,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 32.3% during the second quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 2,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.