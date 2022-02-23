Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Buys 449 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Fiserv during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 229.4% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 96.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FISV shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet cut Fiserv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.10.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $6,010,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Harry Disimone purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.21 per share, for a total transaction of $97,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,031 shares of company stock valued at $16,195,524. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv stock opened at $93.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.03. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.06 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.81.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.