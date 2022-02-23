Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Decreases Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,135 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 666.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 57.1% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 72.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 212.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 64.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DraftKings alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on DraftKings from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital raised DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on DraftKings from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on DraftKings from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.22.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $18.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 2.03. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.56 and a 1 year high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.01. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $857,339.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.