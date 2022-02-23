Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Grows Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 6.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,623 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 910.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 471.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

CSGP opened at $62.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.92. The company has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of 105.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.69 and a 1 year high of $101.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 12.18.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $506.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSGP. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $115.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

