Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Purchases 271 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 278.6% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 124.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 33,469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 18,562 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,916,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 6.7% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

GPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.86.

NYSE:GPC opened at $123.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.92. The stock has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.07. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $104.24 and a twelve month high of $142.97.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 57.90%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

