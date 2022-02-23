Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 61 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,520 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 462 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.43.

NSC stock opened at $258.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $61.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $238.62 and a 1 year high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $281.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.84.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.92%.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total value of $272,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $16,937,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

