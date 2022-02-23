Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Takes Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,956,000 after purchasing an additional 6,899 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,139,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,147,000 after purchasing an additional 288,090 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 706,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,169,000 after purchasing an additional 18,803 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF opened at $158.43 on Wednesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $152.52 and a 1-year high of $200.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $170.86.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.