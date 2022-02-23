Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 83,800 Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 83,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 674.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.92 per share, for a total transaction of $523,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $279,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLAY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.64.

NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $41.47 on Wednesday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1 year low of $29.83 and a 1 year high of $51.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.63, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.93 and a 200-day moving average of $37.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $317.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

