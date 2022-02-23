Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Holdings in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 107,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in SP Plus were worth $3,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in SP Plus by 100.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in SP Plus in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in SP Plus by 106,057.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 7,424 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in SP Plus in the third quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in SP Plus in the third quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SP opened at $26.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.75. The company has a market cap of $619.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.66. SP Plus Co. has a 12 month low of $25.29 and a 12 month high of $36.71.

Several analysts have commented on SP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of SP Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

