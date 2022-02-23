Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $3.18 Million in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 73,820 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,176,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CUBI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Customers Bancorp by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Customers Bancorp by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

CUBI opened at $60.81 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $26.52 and a one year high of $76.13.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $210.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.40 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 32.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

CUBI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.33.

In other news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 63,173 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total transaction of $3,722,153.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 50,000 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $2,899,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,701 shares of company stock valued at $12,243,198 over the last ninety days. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment includes commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

