Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Position in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) by 42.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 174,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Kura Oncology were worth $3,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Kura Oncology in the second quarter worth about $10,425,000. Artal Group S.A. raised its holdings in Kura Oncology by 75.0% in the third quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,667,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kura Oncology by 14.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,254,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,859,000 after purchasing an additional 420,992 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Kura Oncology by 57.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 838,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,702,000 after purchasing an additional 304,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Kura Oncology in the second quarter worth about $5,581,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:KURA opened at $14.46 on Wednesday. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.49 and a twelve month high of $34.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.68 and its 200 day moving average is $16.13. The company has a market cap of $962.40 million, a PE ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.51.
About Kura Oncology
Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.
