Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 15,581 Shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 419,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,581 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.07% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory worth $3,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 22,343 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 35.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 51.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan acquired 13,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.97 per share, for a total transaction of $111,356.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryan J. Merryman sold 27,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $220,795.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 18,872 shares of company stock worth $149,453 and have sold 33,858 shares worth $271,539. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RMCF opened at $8.02 on Wednesday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $10.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.05 and its 200 day moving average is $8.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.56 million, a P/E ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 1.19.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc is a franchisor, confectionery manufacturer and retail operator in the United States, Canada, Philippines, Japan, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates. The firm manufactures a line of premium chocolate candies and other confectionery products to supply its franchise locations, delivered fresh by its fleet of refrigerated trucks.

