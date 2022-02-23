Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Summit Industrial Income REIT’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:SMU)

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) – Stock analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges anticipates that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter. Raymond James also issued estimates for Summit Industrial Income REIT’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

