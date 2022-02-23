Research Analysts Set Expectations for Generac Holdings Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Generac in a report issued on Wednesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now forecasts that the technology company will earn $2.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.60. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Generac’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.00 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital raised their target price on Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Generac from $471.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Generac from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Generac from $500.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, OTR Global cut Generac to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $465.00.

NYSE GNRC opened at $282.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Generac has a one year low of $251.74 and a one year high of $524.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $308.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $386.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.05.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 2,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 462.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.88, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

