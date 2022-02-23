Reviewing Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) & Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) and Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Iris Energy and Five9’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iris Energy $8.39 million 92.89 -$60.17 million N/A N/A Five9 $434.91 million 17.80 -$42.13 million ($0.84) -136.13

Five9 has higher revenue and earnings than Iris Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Iris Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.1% of Five9 shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Five9 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Iris Energy and Five9’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iris Energy N/A N/A N/A Five9 -10.04% -7.59% -1.28%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Iris Energy and Five9, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iris Energy 0 0 6 0 3.00 Five9 1 3 15 0 2.74

Iris Energy presently has a consensus target price of $27.83, suggesting a potential upside of 96.56%. Five9 has a consensus target price of $196.53, suggesting a potential upside of 71.87%. Given Iris Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Iris Energy is more favorable than Five9.

Summary

Iris Energy beats Five9 on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iris Energy

Iris Energy is a Bitcoin mining company. It builds, owns and operates data center infrastructure with a focus on entry into regions where it can access abundant and/or under-utilized renewable energy to power its operations. Iris Energy is based in SYDNEY, Australia.

About Five9

Five9, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

