Reviewing Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) & AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI)

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) and AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Netlist and AXT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Netlist 0 0 1 0 3.00 AXT 0 1 2 0 2.67

Netlist presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 114.36%. AXT has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 52.35%. Given Netlist’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Netlist is more favorable than AXT.

Volatility and Risk

Netlist has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AXT has a beta of 2.22, indicating that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Netlist shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.6% of AXT shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Netlist shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of AXT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Netlist and AXT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Netlist 9.60% 51.11% 18.89% AXT 10.61% 6.82% 4.72%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Netlist and AXT’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Netlist $47.23 million 22.88 -$7.27 million $0.04 116.65 AXT $137.39 million 2.25 $3.24 million $0.34 21.24

AXT has higher revenue and earnings than Netlist. AXT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Netlist, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

AXT beats Netlist on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Netlist

Netlist, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of memory subsystems for the computing and communications markets. Its products include storage class memory, non volatile memory, embedded flash, specialty dimms and NVME SSD. The company was founded by Jayesh Bhakta, Chun Ki Hong and Christopher Lopes in June 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

About AXT

AXT, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

