Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.770-$1.810 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on REXR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Rexford Industrial Realty from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.80.

NYSE:REXR opened at $69.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 103.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52 week low of $45.90 and a 52 week high of $81.68.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 26.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.315 dividend. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.28%.

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 11,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $827,452.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 318,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,858,000 after buying an additional 13,956 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 306,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,844,000 after acquiring an additional 25,004 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 302,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,565,000 after acquiring an additional 7,834 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 82,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,712,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 92,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,605,000 after purchasing an additional 7,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

