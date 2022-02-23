Richards Packaging Income (RPI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on March 14th

Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.
Richards Packaging Income has a twelve month low of C$25.52 and a twelve month high of C$34.10.
Richards Packaging Income Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Richards Packaging Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richards Packaging Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.