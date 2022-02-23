Richards Packaging Income (RPI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on March 14th

Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

Richards Packaging Income has a twelve month low of C$25.52 and a twelve month high of C$34.10.

Richards Packaging Income Company Profile

Richards Packaging Income Fund (the Fund) is a Canada-based open-ended, limited purpose trust. The Fund invests in packaging distribution businesses throughout North America. The Fund’s subsidiary, Richards Packaging Inc and its subsidiaries (Richards Packaging), is principally engaged in the distribution of plastic and glass containers and associated closures.

