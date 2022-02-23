Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Riley Exploration Permian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of REPX opened at $28.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Riley Exploration Permian has a 12-month low of $15.53 and a 12-month high of $53.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.63.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $48.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.64 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Riley Exploration Permian will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REPX. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 37,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares in the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

