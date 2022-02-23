Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $55.00. The stock had previously closed at $24.28, but opened at $25.76. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Riley Exploration Permian shares last traded at $26.05, with a volume of 190 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Riley Exploration Permian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Get Riley Exploration Permian alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Saltoro Capital LP boosted its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 92,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 12,991 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian during the third quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Raffles Associates LP acquired a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian during the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.63.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $48.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile (NYSE:REPX)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Riley Exploration Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riley Exploration Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.