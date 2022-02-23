Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Stock Price Up 9.6% After Analyst Upgrade

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating)’s share price rose 9.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $55.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Riley Exploration Permian traded as high as $31.50 and last traded at $31.40. Approximately 909 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 48,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Riley Exploration Permian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the third quarter valued at $239,000. Raffles Associates LP acquired a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 2,555.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 13,978 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.63.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $48.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.64 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 25th.

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

