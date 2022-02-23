RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.83 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The business’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

RingCentral stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $147.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,269,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,545. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.99 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $175.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.51. RingCentral has a 52 week low of $143.79 and a 52 week high of $394.53.

Get RingCentral alerts:

In related news, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.31, for a total value of $1,308,400.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total value of $314,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,148 shares of company stock valued at $2,454,686 over the last quarter. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in RingCentral by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,924,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in RingCentral by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 129,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,303,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,091,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in RingCentral by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,989 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in RingCentral by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $300.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $400.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RingCentral currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.00.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.