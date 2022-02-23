Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income Plc (LON:RCOI) Declares Dividend of $0.02

Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income Plc (LON:RCOI) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
RCOI stock opened at GBX 0.89 ($0.01) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.87. Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income has a 1-year low of GBX 0.81 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 0.91 ($0.01).
Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income Company Profile
See Also
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
- The Purely Technical Reason Oil Will Hit $122
Receive News & Ratings for Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.