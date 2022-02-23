RLI Corp. (RLI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 25th

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

RLI has raised its dividend payment by 13.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 47 consecutive years. RLI has a dividend payout ratio of 24.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect RLI to earn $4.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.7%.

Shares of RLI stock opened at $100.95 on Wednesday. RLI has a 1 year low of $98.08 and a 1 year high of $117.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.39.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.36. RLI had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 14.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that RLI will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of RLI during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of RLI by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of RLI by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,298,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in RLI by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 83,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,410,000 after buying an additional 7,016 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in RLI by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of RLI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley reduced their price target on RLI from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RLI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

