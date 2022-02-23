Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) released its earnings results on Monday. The electronics maker reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $230.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.30 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS.
Shares of Rogers stock opened at $272.25 on Wednesday. Rogers has a 52-week low of $172.21 and a 52-week high of $274.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $272.66. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 51.17 and a beta of 1.62.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rogers during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in Rogers during the 4th quarter valued at about $470,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Rogers by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,757 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Rogers by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Rogers by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,013 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,102,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.
Rogers Company Profile
Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.
