Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) released its earnings results on Monday. The electronics maker reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $230.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.30 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS.

Shares of Rogers stock opened at $272.25 on Wednesday. Rogers has a 52-week low of $172.21 and a 52-week high of $274.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $272.66. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 51.17 and a beta of 1.62.

Get Rogers alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rogers during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in Rogers during the 4th quarter valued at about $470,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Rogers by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,757 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Rogers by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Rogers by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,013 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,102,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

ROG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CJS Securities cut Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. cut Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $233.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley cut Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.20.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.