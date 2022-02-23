Ronald Walter Tratch Sells 6,310 Shares of Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Stock

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) Director Ronald Walter Tratch sold 6,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.00, for a total value of C$485,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$232,771.

Shares of EQB traded down C$2.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$74.52. 132,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,065. Equitable Group Inc. has a 52-week low of C$60.06 and a 52-week high of C$84.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$71.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$103.07. The firm has a market cap of C$2.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Equitable Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.85%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EQB shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on Equitable Group from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. National Bankshares set a C$95.00 target price on Equitable Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Equitable Group to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$88.50 target price on shares of Equitable Group in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Equitable Group from C$88.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$102.69.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

