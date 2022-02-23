Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 22,541 Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) by 8.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 286,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,541 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $18,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IHG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 13.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 217,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,514,000 after purchasing an additional 25,207 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 9.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 58.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 22,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 5.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 401,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,790,000 after acquiring an additional 21,950 shares in the last quarter. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Shares of IHG opened at $69.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.47 and its 200-day moving average is $66.01. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of $58.74 and a fifty-two week high of $74.99.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG).

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.