Royal Bank of Canada Buys 18,753 Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 454,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,753 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $19,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSK. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,742,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,587,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,420,000 after buying an additional 116,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 7,012 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PSK opened at $39.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.53. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $38.42 and a 1 year high of $44.26.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

