Royal Bank of Canada Buys 3,480 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $20,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BFAM. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 37.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 13.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 98.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.86.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 2,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $369,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BFAM opened at $129.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 111.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.41 and a fifty-two week high of $182.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $462.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.16 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

