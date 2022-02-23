Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 326,241 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 287,739 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Masco were worth $18,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 551.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 113.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $55.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.91. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.97 and a fifty-two week high of $71.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 856.22% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.32%.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 6,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $457,053.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 9,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $660,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 104,272 shares of company stock valued at $6,650,273. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Masco in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.27.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

