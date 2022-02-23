Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 28.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 388,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,139 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $19,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the third quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 68.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the third quarter valued at $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 156.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the third quarter valued at $45,000. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on TRGP. TheStreet raised Targa Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Targa Resources from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Targa Resources from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Targa Resources from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Targa Resources from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.21.

Shares of TRGP opened at $60.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.74 and its 200 day moving average is $52.54. The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 46.76 and a beta of 2.88. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $29.09 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This is an increase from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.69%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.