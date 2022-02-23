Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.16 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 27.76%. On average, analysts expect Royal Bank of Canada to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:RY opened at $111.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $158.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.95. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $84.98 and a 1-year high of $119.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.939 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RY. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$146.00 to C$162.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at about $357,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at about $404,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,646,000. 40.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

